⚡️ Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 10th June 2022

⚡️Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️Engineering units of the Russian Armed Forces continue to clear roads and forest areas of Svyatye Gory National Park near the liberated settlements of Svyatogorsk, Yarovaya, Studenok and Sosnovoe.



▫️To date, Russian servicemen have cleared more than 5 square kilometres of territory in Yarovaya and Studenok and have found and destroyed 224 explosive devices, including 66 anti-tank mines.



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles at Dnepr military airfield have destroyed Ukrainian air force equipment. Production facilities of an interprise for rebuilding AFU weapons and military equipment have been destroyed near Kharkov.



💥In addition, high-precision air-based missiles have hit 2 command posts, 27 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, 5 Ukrainian artillery positions, including 2 multiple rocket launcher batteries near Soledar and Praskovievka in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 5 missile-artillery weapons and ammunition depots near Bakhmut, Berestovoe in Donetsk People's Republic and Loskutovka in Lugansk People's Republic.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 46 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 150 nationalists, 6 tanks, 4 field artillery mounts and 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 2 airplanes of the Ukrainian air force during the day among them: 1 Su-25 near Dolgenkoe, Kharkov Region, and 1 MiG-29 near Ingulets, Dnepropetrovsk Region.



▫️Also, 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Lozovaya, Glubokoe in Kharkov Region, Borozenskoe in Kherson Region, Nevskoe in Donetsk People's Republic, and Popasnaya in Lugansk People's Republic.



▫️In addition, 4 Tochka-U tactical missiles have been intercepted near Popasnaya, Lugansk People's Republic, Ledovka, and Kalinovo, Kharkov Region and 3 rockets of Uragan MLRS near Malaya Kamyshevakha, Nizhnee Kup'e, Kharkov Region and Yakovlevka, Donetsk People's Republic.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 62 command posts, 138 firing positions of artillery, as well as 303 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the destruction of more than 350 nationalists, 7 armoured vehicles, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 5 field artillery mounts and mortars, 16 special vehicles, and 11 storage facilities for missile and artillery weapons, ammunition and fuel.





📊In total, 195 Ukrainian airplanes and 130 helicopters, 1,168 unmanned aerial vehicles, 336 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,484 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 499 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,843 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,528 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.





Source @MoD Russia