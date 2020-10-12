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Kristallnacht - Again!
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222 views • October 12, 2020
On November 9, 1938 the violence of Kristallnacht happen in Germany where my mom was an 18-year-old.
This is a message to my 19-year-old son to inform him that history is repeating; to expect Kristallnacht Again.
The call is not to be scared, but to love: Matthew 5:44 “But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you”
http://Kozlowski.org/2020-10-12+1
This is a message to my 19-year-old son to inform him that history is repeating; to expect Kristallnacht Again.
The call is not to be scared, but to love: Matthew 5:44 “But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you”
http://Kozlowski.org/2020-10-12+1
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