S1:E7 SHIFTING THE TIMELINES SO YOU LEAVE OUR KIDS ALONE

UNDER THE GUISE OF THE TRANSGENDER FREQUENCY, THEY ARE DESTROYING OUR CHILDREN'S CHROMOSOMES TO PREVENT THEM FROM ACCESSING THE HIGHER MATRICES. EVEN EZEKIEL MENTIONS THIS MILDLY, SO DON'T FREAK OUT ON ME FOR LIVING AS A VARIATION OF CHRIST CONSCIOUSNESS. HOPEFULLY THE INNOVATIVE MESSAGING WILL START REACHING THE CHILDREN UNDER ATTACK. LET'S BEG TO DIFFER ON REALITY BUT AGREE WE HAVE TO ENGAGE THE COLLECTIVE FOR THE SAKE OF THE CHILDREN. PLEASE SHARE IF YOU CARE ABOUT THEM.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.