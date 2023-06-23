Create New Account
S1:E7 SHIFTING THE TIMELINES SO YOU LEAVE OUR KIDS ALONE
Manumission Life 4 Kids + Fam
UNDER THE GUISE OF THE TRANSGENDER FREQUENCY, THEY ARE DESTROYING OUR CHILDREN'S CHROMOSOMES TO PREVENT THEM FROM ACCESSING THE HIGHER MATRICES. EVEN EZEKIEL MENTIONS THIS MILDLY, SO DON'T FREAK OUT ON ME FOR LIVING AS A VARIATION OF CHRIST CONSCIOUSNESS. HOPEFULLY THE INNOVATIVE MESSAGING WILL START REACHING THE CHILDREN UNDER ATTACK. LET'S BEG TO DIFFER ON REALITY BUT AGREE WE HAVE TO ENGAGE THE COLLECTIVE FOR THE SAKE OF THE CHILDREN. PLEASE SHARE IF YOU CARE ABOUT THEM.

Keywords
familychristfrequencytruthquantumconsciousnesstimelines

