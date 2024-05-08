What Is Truth? - Robert Veith & Marlou Smith

In this episode an introduction is made to our new series, called "What is Truth?". Truth has been neglected throughout history, which has resulted in deception, error and darkness in our world, with the end result being total destruction. Similar to Pilate's confusion when confronted with the truth, many souls are seeking answers that the word of God alone can provide.
As we start this new journey to discover truth, we invite our viewers across the world to join us and prepare for the coming of our Lord. We encourage you to ask questions over the course of this series.
To send us a question, please take a short video (max 1 minute) and email it to us at [email protected]
