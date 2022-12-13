Gov. DeSantis Requests Grand Jury to Investigate mRNA COVID-19 “Vaccines”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he asked the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to “investigate any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 vaccines.” DeSantis said he expects the grand jury will bring “legal accountability for those who committed misconduct.” The governor has previously raised concerns about side effects from mRNA COVID vaccines and has railed against vaccination requirements by some employers.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/13/22.





A hilarious gift idea for Christmas 2022! Order your Fauci Elf! https://tru.news/faucielf





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Subscribe to our channel!





Download the TruNews App!

Android - https://tru.news/googleplayapp

iOS - https://tru.news/iOSapp





More content on our website: https://www.trunews.com/