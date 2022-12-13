Gov. DeSantis Requests Grand Jury to Investigate mRNA COVID-19 “Vaccines”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he asked the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to “investigate any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 vaccines.” DeSantis said he expects the grand jury will bring “legal accountability for those who committed misconduct.” The governor has previously raised concerns about side effects from mRNA COVID vaccines and has railed against vaccination requirements by some employers.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/13/22.
