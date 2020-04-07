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5G/4G+ correlation with Covid-19 cases: superimposed map
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158 views • April 07, 2020
Here I’ve superimposed a 5G/4G+ Wi-Fi coverage map over a Covid-19 case map as of April 6, 2020. Very interesting how it correlates with the Covis-19 hotspots, especially when considering the scientific studies that have shown links between 5G and ill health effects. Here's a link to a recent article for further research. https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-06-5g-alter-hemoglobin-coronavirus-patients-oxygen-deprivation.html
Sources
Nperf.com (full link in video), coronavirus.1point3acres.com
Sources
Nperf.com (full link in video), coronavirus.1point3acres.com
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