LEO FRANK CASE, WATSON'S MAGAZINE SEPT 1915, PART 1 OF 13, READ BY JOHN DE NUGENT
The Leo Frank Story
Published 2 months ago |

Leo Frank : a Jew Pervert Pedophile - Watson's Magazine, September 1915 by U.S. Senator Tom Watson - Part 1-13

Read by John de Nugent, 2015, Centennial Edition.

Special thank you to former Marine John de Nugent
This is Part 1 of 13 parts.

Leo Frank Jew Pervert, Watson's Magazine, September 1915 by Congressman Tom Watson, Read by John de Nugent, 2015, Centennial Edition.

Tom Watson was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia in 1896 and a U.S. Senator from Georgia in 1920.

Tom Watson wrote five major articles on the Leo Frank case in his Watson's Magazine in 1915 for the months of January, March, August, September and October.

The issue you are going to be listening to is from September 1915, the ADL and other Jewish supremacist organizations don't want you to watch this video montage, so make sure you download it, and upload it to every video sharing website for the next 50 years.

http://leofrank.info
http://theamericanmercury.org
http://littlemaryphagan.com

