Larin Paraske Poems 24-27 Chanted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vicar Adolf Neovius collected from Larin Paraske poems in his book 1893/WSOY. Here are presented four of Larin Paraske's poems chanted and translated from Finnish into English. Retired folklorist S. M. Tarvainen chants them with her low alto voice. Poems 25 and 26 tell something about Finnish beliefs of the World Creation before Christianity and refers to Kalevaic pagan worldview among Finns, though Larin Paraske herself was an Orthodox Christian. Anyhow she did present also some Finnish ancient cultural heritage, maybe because to gain her sustenance from Fennomanic Finnish academic circles and elite . That is why the Orthodox church has given her a confession being a "holy person", but not given a status being "saint". Poems in Finnish language in Gutenberg archives: Parasken Runot by Larin Paraske www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/68543