Men Struggle With Pride Due to a Significant Fear of Failure - Richard Simmons
Counter Culture Mom
4 weeks ago


Why do men have difficulty being transparent and sharing vulnerable details about their lives? According to Richard Simmons, it comes down to problems associated with pride, which drives men to worry about being seen as a failure by those around them. Richard is a bestselling author and the founder of The Center for Executive Leadership. He has written and spoken extensively on the critical topic of pride and how it intersects primarily with the male psyche. He explains why men especially struggle with pride and humility, and how pride is, quite literally, the driving force behind so many of humanity’s problems, from wars to parenting struggles. Pride and unhealthy comparison are deadly, and make people unhappy. He encourages us to live a humble life.



TAKEAWAYS


Men particularly base their identities on how well they perform in the workplace


Parents put a lot of pressure on their children to succeed in life, most likely because it makes them look good


When you compare yourself to others, it can make you sad and discontent with your own life


Pride is truly the chief cause of misery in this world



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4jt6CUs

Overcome the Fear of Failure video: https://bit.ly/3QJSQQd

The Power of a Humble Life book: https://bit.ly/43luXWC


🔗 CONNECT WITH RICHARD SIMMONS

Website: https://richardesimmons3.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/richardesimmonsiii

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/richardesimmons3

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thecenterbham

Podcast: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/richard-e-simmons-3


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
dadfatherpridehumanitymenfailureegomentalhumilityrichard simmonstina griffincounter culture momcenter for executive leadership
