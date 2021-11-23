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Australia's Is Going into Totalitarianism- . Passionate Speech By Ricardo Bosi Exposes The Truth
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250 views • November 23, 2021
For anyone who doubts that Australia is turning into a fully locked down police state, Ricardo Bosi's heart-felt speech explains to the rest of the WORLD the basic human rights violations that are occurring there. . Every human on earth needs to hear this.
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