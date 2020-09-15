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Shekerona (Music Video - שקרונה (קליפ
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660 views • September 15, 2020
Shekerona (Music Video) שקרונה
Facebook blocks sharing links from brighteon
To Share video in Facebook use this video link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ohdGJ72i0Qsv/
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Confused about what REALLY is going on in this world???
Don't be scared watch Shekerona and learn the TRUTH!
The Truth is Empowering... The Truth will set you FREE!
Please Share and help wake up the masses to save lives.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* The NEW EXPERIMENTAL mRNA corona vaccine changes your DNA! Nobody knows the long-term effects. RNA vaccines have NEVER been used on humans.
* What else will be in the Gates funded covid vaccine?
**HCG like in the Gates funded tetanus vaccine that sterilized over 1,000,000 Kenyan girls and women in 2015??
* Don't be naive!!! Wait at least 9 months to see if vaccinated people can have healthy babies!
* Don't let yourself and your children be guinea pigs and risk a potential Holocaust for your family!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
**(HCG) Human Chorionic Gonadotropin:
After being injected your immune system creates antibodies against this hormone needed to sustain a pregnancy. | Multiple labs reports show the presence of HCG in the WHO approved tetanus vaccine discreetly funded by Bill Gates. See reports at: vaxx.news/HCG
arevaccinessafe.org
rodefshalom613.org
educated-choice.com
shofar.tv/videos?cat=443
virustv.news
072.260.4910 (36)
ונשמרתם מאוד לנפשותיכם
You should be VERY careful to protect your health
-------------------
!חכה ותראה
החיסון הניסיוני החדש נגד קורונה משנה את ה-דנ"א
שלך! אף אחד לא יודע את ההשפעות ארוכות של חיסון כזה מעולם לא היה בשימוש בבני אדם
?***HGC מה עוד יהיה בחיסון הקוביד הממומן על ידי גייטס
כמו בחיסון טטנוס במימון גייטס שעקר מעל 1,000,000 בנות ונשים בקניה בשנת 2015
???
!!!אל תהיה פרייר
!המתין לפחות 9 חודשים או יותר לראות אם אנשים מחוסנים יכולים ללדת תינוקות בריאים
!אל תתנו לעצמכם או לילדיכם להיות שפני ניסיון ולהסתכן בשואה למשפחתך חלילה
-------------------------------------------------------------------
**(HCG) Human Chorionic Gonadotropin:
לאחר שהוזרק בתוך הגוף מערכת החיסון יוצרת נוגדנים נגד הורמון חשוב זה הדרוש לקיום הריון עד ללידה. | דיווחי מעבדות מרובים אישרו את הימצאותו HGC של
.בחיסון טטנוס שאושר על ידי ארגון הבריאות העולמי, במימון ביל גייטס
arevaccinessafe.org
rodefshalom613.org
educated-choice.com
shofar.tv/videos?cat=443
virustv.news
072.260.4910 (36)
ונשמרתם מאוד לנפשותיכם
Facebook blocks sharing links from brighteon
To Share video in Facebook use this video link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ohdGJ72i0Qsv/
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Confused about what REALLY is going on in this world???
Don't be scared watch Shekerona and learn the TRUTH!
The Truth is Empowering... The Truth will set you FREE!
Please Share and help wake up the masses to save lives.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* The NEW EXPERIMENTAL mRNA corona vaccine changes your DNA! Nobody knows the long-term effects. RNA vaccines have NEVER been used on humans.
* What else will be in the Gates funded covid vaccine?
**HCG like in the Gates funded tetanus vaccine that sterilized over 1,000,000 Kenyan girls and women in 2015??
* Don't be naive!!! Wait at least 9 months to see if vaccinated people can have healthy babies!
* Don't let yourself and your children be guinea pigs and risk a potential Holocaust for your family!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
**(HCG) Human Chorionic Gonadotropin:
After being injected your immune system creates antibodies against this hormone needed to sustain a pregnancy. | Multiple labs reports show the presence of HCG in the WHO approved tetanus vaccine discreetly funded by Bill Gates. See reports at: vaxx.news/HCG
arevaccinessafe.org
rodefshalom613.org
educated-choice.com
shofar.tv/videos?cat=443
virustv.news
072.260.4910 (36)
ונשמרתם מאוד לנפשותיכם
You should be VERY careful to protect your health
-------------------
!חכה ותראה
החיסון הניסיוני החדש נגד קורונה משנה את ה-דנ"א
שלך! אף אחד לא יודע את ההשפעות ארוכות של חיסון כזה מעולם לא היה בשימוש בבני אדם
?***HGC מה עוד יהיה בחיסון הקוביד הממומן על ידי גייטס
כמו בחיסון טטנוס במימון גייטס שעקר מעל 1,000,000 בנות ונשים בקניה בשנת 2015
???
!!!אל תהיה פרייר
!המתין לפחות 9 חודשים או יותר לראות אם אנשים מחוסנים יכולים ללדת תינוקות בריאים
!אל תתנו לעצמכם או לילדיכם להיות שפני ניסיון ולהסתכן בשואה למשפחתך חלילה
-------------------------------------------------------------------
**(HCG) Human Chorionic Gonadotropin:
לאחר שהוזרק בתוך הגוף מערכת החיסון יוצרת נוגדנים נגד הורמון חשוב זה הדרוש לקיום הריון עד ללידה. | דיווחי מעבדות מרובים אישרו את הימצאותו HGC של
.בחיסון טטנוס שאושר על ידי ארגון הבריאות העולמי, במימון ביל גייטס
arevaccinessafe.org
rodefshalom613.org
educated-choice.com
shofar.tv/videos?cat=443
virustv.news
072.260.4910 (36)
ונשמרתם מאוד לנפשותיכם
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