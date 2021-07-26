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Confinement et suicides des enfants | Marie-Estelle Dupont Vs Pr Yves Cohen
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0 view • July 26, 2021
Cette vidéo du 28 mars 2021 est avant tout une archive. Ne jamais oublier quels ont été les collaborateurs du pouvoir inique qui s'est dévoilé lors de cette fausse pandémie.
Citation de Marie-Estelle Dupont :
« On enferme des gens bien portants, enfin c’est pas un remède ! Vous avez prêté serment pour d’abord ne pas nuire ! On ne peut pas argumenter pour un confinement surtout que si c’était vraiment efficace, on n’en serait pas au troisième ! »
« En psychiatrie c’est terrible ce qu’on voit, monsieur. On a eu trois défenestrations en dix jours à Robert Debré en pédopsychiatrie chez une population de 7-11 ans, à 7-11 ans on ne se suicide pas, monsieur, on joue aux Pokemon. »
Source de la vidéo :
https://urlz.fr/gciP
====================
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Citation de Marie-Estelle Dupont :
« On enferme des gens bien portants, enfin c’est pas un remède ! Vous avez prêté serment pour d’abord ne pas nuire ! On ne peut pas argumenter pour un confinement surtout que si c’était vraiment efficace, on n’en serait pas au troisième ! »
« En psychiatrie c’est terrible ce qu’on voit, monsieur. On a eu trois défenestrations en dix jours à Robert Debré en pédopsychiatrie chez une population de 7-11 ans, à 7-11 ans on ne se suicide pas, monsieur, on joue aux Pokemon. »
Source de la vidéo :
https://urlz.fr/gciP
====================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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