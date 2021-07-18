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Aspartame - Brain Damaging Neurotoxin?
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122 views • July 18, 2021
Aspartame - Brain Damaging Neurotoxin? In this video we cover one of the most dangerous ingredients currently in the food supply. I briefly cover how aspartame breaks down in the body, the real history of its approval, and the scope/volume of personal testimonials throughout the decades.
DrAxe.com Website Article on Aspartame:
https://draxe.com/nutrition/aspartame/
U.S. Right to Know Consumer Advocacy Website Article on Aspartame:
https://usrtk.org/sweeteners/aspartame_health_risks/
Organic Consumers Association – Aspartame Timeline:
https://www.organicconsumers.org/news/how-aspartame-became-legal-timeline
Be Brain Fit - 5 Neurotoxins Found in Popular Foods:
https://bebrainfit.com/neurotoxins-foods/
Studies on Aspartame
1) Increasing brain tumor rates: is there a link to aspartame?:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8939194/
2) Direct and indirect cellular effects of aspartame on the brain:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17684524/
3) Carcinogenic effects of aspartame on rats:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1392232/
4) Low calorie sweeteners – effects in animals and humans
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27129676/
5) Diet Drink Consumption and the Risk of Cardiovascular Events:
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11606-014-3098-0
6) Artificially Sweetened Soft Drinks and Preterm Delivery:
https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article/92/3/626/4597457
7) Aspartame Intake and Liver Damage:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28465000/
8) Neurophysiological Symptoms and Aspartame:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28198207/
Image and Video Credits:
Head Outline Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Broken Light Bulb Image by succo from Pixabay
Soda, Laptop, Skull and Crossbones Images by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Diet Coke with Glass Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash
Neon Diet Coke Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash
Cola Video by TPMotion from Pixabay
Candy Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash
Ambulance Video by CityXcape from Pexels
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
DrAxe.com Website Article on Aspartame:
https://draxe.com/nutrition/aspartame/
U.S. Right to Know Consumer Advocacy Website Article on Aspartame:
https://usrtk.org/sweeteners/aspartame_health_risks/
Organic Consumers Association – Aspartame Timeline:
https://www.organicconsumers.org/news/how-aspartame-became-legal-timeline
Be Brain Fit - 5 Neurotoxins Found in Popular Foods:
https://bebrainfit.com/neurotoxins-foods/
Studies on Aspartame
1) Increasing brain tumor rates: is there a link to aspartame?:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8939194/
2) Direct and indirect cellular effects of aspartame on the brain:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17684524/
3) Carcinogenic effects of aspartame on rats:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1392232/
4) Low calorie sweeteners – effects in animals and humans
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27129676/
5) Diet Drink Consumption and the Risk of Cardiovascular Events:
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11606-014-3098-0
6) Artificially Sweetened Soft Drinks and Preterm Delivery:
https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article/92/3/626/4597457
7) Aspartame Intake and Liver Damage:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28465000/
8) Neurophysiological Symptoms and Aspartame:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28198207/
Image and Video Credits:
Head Outline Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Broken Light Bulb Image by succo from Pixabay
Soda, Laptop, Skull and Crossbones Images by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Diet Coke with Glass Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash
Neon Diet Coke Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash
Cola Video by TPMotion from Pixabay
Candy Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash
Ambulance Video by CityXcape from Pexels
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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