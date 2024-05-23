Dyson Spheres, Russia-US Collaboration and Galactic effort to raise Humanity’s Consciousness

Michael Salla





May 18, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – May 18, 2024





Topics





1) More info on US Army Insider Missions Volume 1 by JP

2) Dozens of possible Dyson Spheres discovered all over our galaxy.

3) Did Russia and the US collaborate in developing Modern SSPs? - Webinar Highlights

4) Jason Sands, a 22-year USAF veteran, discusses an attempt to recruit him for a UFO crash retrieval program

5) Lue Elizondo believes that his UFO disclosures have made him a target for covert assassination.

6) Haim Eshed's claims about a Galactic Federation are not crazy according to Harvard Astronomer

7) World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact - Part 1 of 2022 Webinar

8) important insights into how dark magic is used by elites to control the world. "Ritual Magic: In Your Face

9) Lithuania becomes the 40th nation to sign the Artemis Accords taking us a small step closer to a Star Trek Future.

10) Latest effort to pass UFO-related legislation in the US has two major flaws.

11) Video tribute to the different contactees, ground crew and extraterrestrials involved in the galactic effort to raise humanity’s consciousness

12) Field research in Egypt finds evidence of ETs interacting with humanity in Temple Academies





