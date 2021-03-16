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Rewriting the genetic code: A cancer cure in the making
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35 views • March 16, 2021
Tal Zaks, TEDx Beacon Street, March 16, 2015
The War on Cancer has been raging for over a century, and Tal Zaks may have the biggest breakthrough yet. His idea, to go straight to the source of the problem and edit the genetic code that causes the body to produce cancerous cells, could save millions of lives without a single surgery or chemotherapy regimen. Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics.
Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics.
https://tedxbeaconstreet.com/videos/rewriting-the-genetic-code-a-cancer-cure-in-the-making/
The War on Cancer has been raging for over a century, and Tal Zaks may have the biggest breakthrough yet. His idea, to go straight to the source of the problem and edit the genetic code that causes the body to produce cancerous cells, could save millions of lives without a single surgery or chemotherapy regimen. Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics.
Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics.
https://tedxbeaconstreet.com/videos/rewriting-the-genetic-code-a-cancer-cure-in-the-making/
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