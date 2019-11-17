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'JASHER INSIGHTS' - A NEW BOOK BY S N STRUTT
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30 views • November 17, 2019
THE AUTHOR OF THE NEW BOOK 'JASHER INSIGHTS' READS CHAPTER 80 FROM HIS NEW BOOK ABOUT 'MOSES AND THE EXODUS FROM EGYPT' FROM THE ORIGINAL TEXT OF THE BOOK OF JASHER FROM THE JEWISH CANON:
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SEE MY WEBSITE: http://www.outofthebottomlesspit.co.uk/443208580
LINK TO ALL MY VIDEOS ON BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sns777
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