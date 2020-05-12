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UFOs have been Fired Upon or was Syria Attacked!!?
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134 views • May 12, 2020
According the the Source they said:
here is probably a cabal battle with either the good ETs battling behind the scenes or possibly another group of some sort. However it sounds like a fusion earth based ship on one side. To me this indicates cabal high technology trying to stop the good guys. Go Galactic Federation of Light. location unknown sent by a "Friend"
But could this been Israel attacking Syria!??
here is probably a cabal battle with either the good ETs battling behind the scenes or possibly another group of some sort. However it sounds like a fusion earth based ship on one side. To me this indicates cabal high technology trying to stop the good guys. Go Galactic Federation of Light. location unknown sent by a "Friend"
But could this been Israel attacking Syria!??
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