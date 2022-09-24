Biblical Health #22: Is Homosexuality A Mental Disorder: Yes & No !!!

It is a mental disorder and codified in the laws of Psychiatry. This ended in the "Woke-Ism" of the '70s...
But only if you Don't follow your role sanctioned by God. Unfortunately, God's Eunuchs are not taught by the churches and synagogues. They have to become homo-sexuals because they do not use their talent from God, but rather their working male genitals...
The result is a chemical imbalance in the brain... The spiritual is 10 parts of a man but the physical is only 2 Parts, causing the chemical imbalance in their brains...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.