Biblical Health #22: Is Homosexuality A Mental Disorder: Yes & No !!!

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It is a mental disorder and codified in the laws of Psychiatry. This ended in the "Woke-Ism" of the '70s...
But only if you Don't follow your role sanctioned by God. Unfortunately, God's Eunuchs are not taught by the churches and synagogues. They have to become homo-sexuals because they do not use their talent from God, but rather their working male genitals...
The result is a chemical imbalance in the brain... The spiritual is 10 parts of a man but the physical is only 2 Parts, causing the chemical imbalance in their brains...