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Death of America Series Part 11 of 13: Communism - Ideological Subversion
Corner Fringe Ministries
Corner Fringe Ministries
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49 views • January 25, 2020
The Death of America teaching series reveals the imminent destruction of America through the prophetic lens of Scripture!
If you have any questions or comments regarding any of our videos, please feel free to contact us through our website: http://www.CornerFringe.com
Bible verses covered:
Deuteronomy 28:15, 28-29, 32, 34
Proverbs 22:6
Isaiah 66:3-4
Revelation 6:1-4

Other sources cited:
1985 G. Edward Griffin interview with Ex-KGB Officer Yuri Bezmenov
None Dare Call it Treason by John Stormer
The Naked Communist - W. Cleon Skousen
Dr. G. Brock Chisholm
Adolf Hitler
They Want the Babies by Judy Aron, www.parentatthehelm.com
Paul Reville, former Massachusetts Secretary of Education and Harvard professor
MSNBC's Melissa Harris-Perry, Professor of Political Science at Tulane University
Planned Parenthood website
boston.cbslocal.com
Lenin
Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas Governor
www.theblaze.com
Keywords
planned parenthoodgodjesus christthe biblecommunismyahwehmike huckabeeideologybook of revelationsubversionadolf hitlervladimir leninyuri bezmenovcleon skousenkgbbook of deuteronomymelissa harris-perry
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