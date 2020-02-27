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The Iraqi People Aren't Taking the CoronaVirus Seriously!!?
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180 views • February 27, 2020
While #Iraq got its very first case of the #CoronaVirus they aren't taking the corrects steps from preventing it from spreading!! They encourage people to still come to the malls etc etc!! This is bad!!
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