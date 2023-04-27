Using Language to Expand Power

In 1984, George Orwell portrayed in chilling detail how totalitarian governments use the power of language to manipulate the masses. This notion was not unfamiliar to the founders, as James Madison warned that changing definitions of words over time would create “a metamorphosis” that would destroy the original limitations of the Constitution.
Path to Liberty: April 27, 2023
