Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Using Language to Expand Power
30 views
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 16 hours ago |

In 1984, George Orwell portrayed in chilling detail how totalitarian governments use the power of language to manipulate the masses. This notion was not unfamiliar to the founders, as James Madison warned that changing definitions of words over time would create “a metamorphosis” that would destroy the original limitations of the Constitution.


Path to Liberty: April 27, 2023 


JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/


Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/


Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211


Keywords
libertyconstitutiontruthhistorywarning1984commerceorwelljames madisonlibertarianthomas jefferson10th amendmentnecessary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket