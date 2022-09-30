The Cold Winter is Beginning in Germany - Self-Inflicted Shortages of Energy & Food - Population Growing Angry - 092722

I'm sharing this video and description from, 'The LaRouche Organization' on YouTube.

Instead of responding to voter outrage, as registered in the last days in Sweden and Italy, EU officials are sticking to their story -- don't blame us for our incompetence and evil policies, blame Putin! The self-inflicted shortages of energy and food, combined with the collapse of the value of the Euro and the Pound, are stoking a growing anger in the population. There is a solution, the LaRouche solution, which is gaining support in the Global South. Register for our October 15 Youth conference, to become part of the solution: https://schillerinstitute.nationbuild...

-----

