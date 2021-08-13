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Meat or Milk: Are You A Mature Christian?
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10 views • August 13, 2021
What is the content of your spiritual diet? Are you taking in a healthy amount of God’s word, or are you suffering from spiritual starvation?
Today we are taking a break from the news cycle to talk about a spiritual issue. In 1 Corinthians 3, the Apostle Paul admonishes the church at Corinth for their spiritual immaturity — saying that he fed them ‘milk’ because they were not ready for ‘meat’ … but what exactly made them immature?
What is the sign of spiritual maturity in the believer? Is it something that anyone can recognize? Is it something only God can know? When do we know that we are ready to move on from ‘milk’ to ‘meat’, in the words of the Apostle Paul?
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Today we are taking a break from the news cycle to talk about a spiritual issue. In 1 Corinthians 3, the Apostle Paul admonishes the church at Corinth for their spiritual immaturity — saying that he fed them ‘milk’ because they were not ready for ‘meat’ … but what exactly made them immature?
What is the sign of spiritual maturity in the believer? Is it something that anyone can recognize? Is it something only God can know? When do we know that we are ready to move on from ‘milk’ to ‘meat’, in the words of the Apostle Paul?
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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