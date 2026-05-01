Americans brainwashed to support Israel no matter what - Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), clip 2 with Tucker Carlson

Americans brainwashed to support Israel no matter what — Taylor Greene

A lot of the propaganda is done through the media, but also through the work of evangelical churches, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Tucker Carlson.

Another dimension is the use of real-world events like 9/11 or other terrorist acts to shape unconditional support for Israel, while totally ignoring the harm it inflicts on its neighbors, she adds.

Sometimes it even goes to extreme lengths:

💬 "They use the verse in Genesis against Americans, Christian or not, to make them believe that if you don't bless Israel, then you're going to be cursed by God — and that's absolutely not true."