Superbowl 58 Death Star Ritual. Mimas.Giant. Saturn CUBE 58 Guidestones 585. DEW from Hermon
Published 21 hours ago

There's absolutely no doubt that this superbowl 58(13) is being set up for a MASSIVE ritual of spiritual wickedness! What else is new? This superbowl has a megaton of spiritual energy being applied so be strong in the LORD! In the power of His might! BTW I made this 2/10 so dates aren't mixed up. God bless you all!

Interesting timing to come out with this Saturn Death Star story; https://www.extremetech.com/science/astronomers-believe-theyve-discovered-a-subsurface-ocean-in-saturns-death

Saturn Mimas Death Star; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mimas_(Giant)

All-e-Giant Death Star; https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl/allegiant-stadium-the-majestic-death-star-to-host-super-bowl-lviii/ar-BB1hprMH

Mimas the Death Star Giant; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allegiant_Stadium


God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimdays of noahmsm liescovidplandemicthe great reset

