2026-5-10 soloing chattooga section III and 3.5 - georgia south carolina border

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2026-5-10 soloing chattooga section III and 3.5
section 3...
https://www.americanwhitewater.org/content/River/view/river-detail/475/main
section 3.5...
https://www.americanwhitewater.org/content/River/view/river-detail/476/main
I left all the rapids so anyone that wanted to scout could see the river. River level at 1.6'. Ideally, 1.8' makes the upper section 3 a lot easier to navigate, and gives you enough water over the ledges to run them safer. I don't know the upper limit of when it gets huge and you don't want to try it, but, I am just learning, and those were my first waterfalls, ledges, etc...and this was a giant step up for me in a hard kayak....so, just sharing...nothing about the Lord in this video...though HE is teaching me a lot from being on the river. Praise Yahuah.