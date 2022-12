DR. TESS LAWRIE: CONVID-19 VACCINES CAUSE INFLAMMATION IN '"EVERY ORGAN AND TISSUE OF THE BODY"

Inflammation in every organ and tissue of the body means that the experimental CONvid-19 injections are obviously very "safe and effective"





Video sourced from American Thought Leaders - The Epoch Times on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AmericanThoughtLeaders

You can check out the first round of Pfizer vaccine side effects documents (that they were forced by a court order in the USA to release) here: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System: https://vaers.hhs.gov/

UK's Yellow Card Scheme - Vaccine injury/death reporting system: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

Mr. K F - Never Give Up

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/