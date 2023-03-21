Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on March 20

▪️Regular shelling of the border areas in the Sudzhansky district of Kursk region continues unabated.

The AFU launched a mortar strike on the villages of Guevo and Gornal’, no civilian casualties or destruction.

▪️In the Lyman sector, positional fighting in the area of the Balka Zhuravka and to the west of Ploshchanka is underway.





Russian troops are consolidating on previously occupied positions and firing artillery at AFU positions near the Zherebets’ River.





▪️Northwest of Bakhmut, Wagner PMC groups continue their assault on the AFU’s stronghold in Orekhovo-Vasilevka.





The enemy is taking heavy mortar and artillery fire on the attacking units, trying to disrupt the pace of the offensive.





▪️On the southern outskirts of the city, the Wagner PMC units advanced in the area of Sobachevka, levelling the zone of control along Mariupolska Street.





At the same time, in the Budonnivka area, Russian troops approached the outskirts of the stadium, forcing the enemy to retreat.





▪️On the outskirts of Krasne, fierce fighting for control of the Kostyantynivka - Bakhmut highway is going on.





Having redeployed reserve forces and armored vehicles, the enemy managed to slightly push the assault units away from the road.





▪️Ukrainian units continue indiscriminate strikes on residential areas and infrastructure of Donetsk agglomeration.





In Kuybyshevsky district, the shelling damaged three residential buildings, one was destroyed completely, no casualties among the population.





▪️North of Avdiivka, Russian forces broke through the AFU defenses and entrenched on the eastern outskirts of Petrivske.





To the southeast, the Russian Armed Forces’ units entered Kamyanka and began to storm enemy positions inside the populated area