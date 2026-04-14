Professor Mohammad Marandi on Al Mayadeen:

"Axios is not a reliable source, especially regarding the negotiations in Islamabad. What they reported is not accurate and not correct — and I can say that with confidence since I was there and was informed about the course of events."

What happened in the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing strikes in Lebanon are blatant violations of the ceasefire. These escalatory tactics will not succeed.

On US blockade attempts: China stated its agreement with Iran is still in effect and oil tankers will continue passing through the Strait to Chinese ports. The US cannot implement this blockade completely because it will very significantly affect commercial routes in the Gulf of Oman — they'll be forced to pursue not only Iranian tankers but other ships too, which will be very dangerous for them and increase the cost of war.