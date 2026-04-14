BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Professor Mohammad Marandi on Al Mayadeen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1380 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • Today

Professor Mohammad Marandi on Al Mayadeen: 

"Axios is not a reliable source, especially regarding the negotiations in Islamabad. What they reported is not accurate and not correct — and I can say that with confidence since I was there and was informed about the course of events."

What happened in the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing strikes in Lebanon are blatant violations of the ceasefire. These escalatory tactics will not succeed.

On US blockade attempts: China stated its agreement with Iran is still in effect and oil tankers will continue passing through the Strait to Chinese ports. The US cannot implement this blockade completely because it will very significantly affect commercial routes in the Gulf of Oman — they'll be forced to pursue not only Iranian tankers but other ships too, which will be very dangerous for them and increase the cost of war.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

Garrison Vance
A high-stakes gambit: U.S. blockades critical oil chokepoint as Iran talks collapse

A high-stakes gambit: U.S. blockades critical oil chokepoint as Iran talks collapse

Willow Tohi
Oil Prices Surge Past $100 After Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Oil Prices Surge Past $100 After Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Garrison Vance
Turkey Accuses Israeli PM of War Crimes, Issues Formal Statement Comparing Him to Hitler

Turkey Accuses Israeli PM of War Crimes, Issues Formal Statement Comparing Him to Hitler

Garrison Vance
Decoding the Matrix: How global elites engineered chaos in the Middle East

Decoding the Matrix: How global elites engineered chaos in the Middle East

Kevin Hughes
UK Drone Operated Over Southern Lebanon Prior to Civilian Casualty Incident, Report Claims

UK Drone Operated Over Southern Lebanon Prior to Civilian Casualty Incident, Report Claims

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy