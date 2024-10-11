Breaking Down QueMala’s Entire Career History

* Harmeet Dhillon is a San Francisco lawyer who has known Kamala Harris for more than 20 years.

* Her verdict: Kamala is a criminal.

* Here are the details.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 October 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-harmeet-dhillon

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1844785347881840915