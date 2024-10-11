© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking Down QueMala’s Entire Career History
* Harmeet Dhillon is a San Francisco lawyer who has known Kamala Harris for more than 20 years.
* Her verdict: Kamala is a criminal.
* Here are the details.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 October 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-harmeet-dhillon
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1844785347881840915