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Electromagnetic Frequency Changes Harnessing Human Manifestation
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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206 views • May 04, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

A recent episode of Mini Ice Age Conversations Radio Program from (STUDIO A 10pm-Midnight) on Revolution Radio.
Ransom Godwin from 4:20 TV:
🔵 https://www.youtube.com/c/420TVFREEDOMISTFILMS1776
YouTube Channel and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how harnessing all human thought through A.I programming can create outcomes in the physical world. Humans have always run underground when facing Earth cataclysms, where will we run this time?

• Elites trying to game the frequency reset
• Shift to a lighter vibration, you will consume less resources
• Where have humans hidden underground during eras of history?
• Dolmens and megalithic structures
• Last ice age art and structures




▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9

●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
foodagricultureeconomygrand solar minimumdavid dubyneglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newspetroglyphsadapt 2030climate revolution booksunspot cycleeconomic cycles
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