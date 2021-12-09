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Yale Professor: Surpression of Therapeutics is about Politics not Science or Medicine
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80 views • December 09, 2021
Hydroxychloroquine and Other Therapeutics Highly Effective in Early COVID Treatment | CLIP

“These drugs have been suppressed… for reasons that have nothing to do with the science and the medicine.”

In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Harvey Risch, a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine. He says therapeutics, including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, can be highly effective against COVID when they are deployed early on and in combination with different medications.

In the interview, Dr. Risch criticized the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for warning against hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine use to treat COVID-19 and revoking the emergency use authorization (EUA) for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine.

The FDA told The Epoch Times in an email that the FDA made this decision after testing the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19, including in patients in an outpatient setting.

But Dr. Harvey Risch argues that outpatient reports are exceedingly few because the medication is extremely safe and the emergency use authorization in March 2020 blocked outpatient use, and he believes the FDA has conflated heart rhythm problems from severe COVID infection with adverse effects from hydroxychloroquine use in hospitalized patients.

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