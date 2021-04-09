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Heiko Schöning chairman from ACU2020.org at BPOC2020.nl
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21 views • April 09, 2021
BPOC2020, April 4, 2021
43 seconds Dutch intro, English after
22:43 gleichgeschaltet = synchronized
1:38:20 Dutch outro
Easter session April 4, 2021 - Heiko Schöning - Chairman and founder of the German Extra-Parliamentary Research Commission - www.acu2020.org
The anti monopoly game
https://wirkraft.org/
Buiten Parlementaire Onderzoeks Commissie
https://bpoc2020.nl/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzBTOlq2SlV4TFYV1aaAuow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCSokwPhpZ8
43 seconds Dutch intro, English after
22:43 gleichgeschaltet = synchronized
1:38:20 Dutch outro
Easter session April 4, 2021 - Heiko Schöning - Chairman and founder of the German Extra-Parliamentary Research Commission - www.acu2020.org
The anti monopoly game
https://wirkraft.org/
Buiten Parlementaire Onderzoeks Commissie
https://bpoc2020.nl/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzBTOlq2SlV4TFYV1aaAuow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCSokwPhpZ8
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