Global Alert News at GeoEngineeringWatch.org - Another Subject Instead

Brighteon keeps showing the Error #503 (bitrate must be 300 BPS) so I'm suggesting watching Danes' Global Alert News directly from GeoEngineeringWatch.org - Sorry for the inconvenience.
Here's another good video this week titled "10 Reasons to Reject the Transgender Ideology".
TruthBeTold will still have sensible and informative weekly videos.
Thanks for watching :-) (-:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.