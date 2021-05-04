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Wilma and Mel French Gates tweet divorce after 27 years of marriage
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184 views • May 04, 2021
"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the pair tweeted.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1389337656191070212
TRANSVESTIGATION:- Bill Gates is a WOMAN and Melinda Gates is a MAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmlpeJf4Oo0
https://twitter.com/i/status/1389337656191070212
TRANSVESTIGATION:- Bill Gates is a WOMAN and Melinda Gates is a MAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmlpeJf4Oo0
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