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This Agenda is the reason why all this is happening, they need to collapse the economy, they need us to live in perpetual fear so we will comply to their increasingly tyrannycal rules.
G EDWARD GRIFFIN on Critical Theory vs Conspiracy Theory
An excerpt from UNSUSTAINABLE -- a James Jaeger Film : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKf8tPdGJZU
Agenda 21 became Agenda 2030, to which most of our governments signed up to.