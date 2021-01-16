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"Death of Democracy in The United States - A British Perspective" by PCMEDGE
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260 views • January 16, 2021
Published on Jan 16, 2021
Death of Democracy in The United States - A British Perspective
I put this audio video together after talking with friends in the United States who are very concerned at the direction their country is going in.
But, are today's issues that are effecting America an actual surprise, I would say absolutely not. I lived in the U.S. and left as for me it was a completely different culture and a very controlling culture which was definitely not for me. Just as a side note on freedom and control, people need to remember that in living memory racial segregation was part of everyday life for many Americans.
No one can argue the fact that the United States is a great country and from what I saw the American Dream is very much alive and kicking. But, these days and as always, it's for the immigrants that are arriving from developing countries seeking a decent and safe life for themselves and their families. It’s not about owning and being entitled to a big house, a big car, a boat, casino every night and living like a rock star, which seems to be many peoples interpretation of the American Dream…
It’s sad but also amusing to talk to many very good people in American who honestly believed they lived in the most free and democratic country in the world, who are now beginning to see they forfeited their freedoms a long time ago in exchange for comfort, convenience, entertainment and cheap Chinese products.
I hope for their sake and the futures of their children that the issues and realizations now facing the United States can peaceably be rectified.
Death of Democracy in The United States
- Audio Video @ https://rumble.com/vcvubx-death-of-de...
- Podcast @ https://soundcloud.com/artfulgypzy/de...
Related Links
- Capitol Hill Riots January 6th @ https://rumble.com/vcizya-capitol-hil...
- Capitol Hill & The Broken Global Governance System @ https://rumble.com/vclcf4-cops-helpin...
Orlando "Andy" Wilson
Investigator & Writer etc.
@pcmedge
@artfulgypzy
Risks Incorporated Links
Tactical Training Dates: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/ta...
Online Security Management Courses: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/on...
Books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Orlando-Wilson...
Risks Inc. was formed in 2003 and provides counter terrorism, kidnap ransom services, corporate investigation, tactical firearms training, close protection, bodyguard training and services in US, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Our management, instructors and operators have many years’ diverse experience in the international defense, intelligence, and security industries. We provide innovative close protection, tactical and security management training for civilian, NGO and Government clients. Our wealth of operational experience enables us to provide unparalleled VIP security and travel services, that ensures our clients protection with a five-star standard of service. Risks Inc.’s goal is to provide our clients with finest corporate intelligence, tactical training, close protection and security services, while installing in them the confidence, positive mindset foresight and skills to live secure and productive lives.
We have training locations in Miami, Florida in the US, Greece and Serbia in Europe and in Iraqi Kurdistan. Our personal are available to travel and have experience of providing tactical training, security and intelligence services throughout Latin America, Europe, Africa and MENA.
Orlando Wilson
Risks Incorporated
Risks Incorporated: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
"Stay low and keep moving"
Athens, Cannes, Caracas, Belgrade, London, Mexico City, Miami, Sulaymaniyah, Victoria
Death of Democracy in The United States - A British Perspective
I put this audio video together after talking with friends in the United States who are very concerned at the direction their country is going in.
But, are today's issues that are effecting America an actual surprise, I would say absolutely not. I lived in the U.S. and left as for me it was a completely different culture and a very controlling culture which was definitely not for me. Just as a side note on freedom and control, people need to remember that in living memory racial segregation was part of everyday life for many Americans.
No one can argue the fact that the United States is a great country and from what I saw the American Dream is very much alive and kicking. But, these days and as always, it's for the immigrants that are arriving from developing countries seeking a decent and safe life for themselves and their families. It’s not about owning and being entitled to a big house, a big car, a boat, casino every night and living like a rock star, which seems to be many peoples interpretation of the American Dream…
It’s sad but also amusing to talk to many very good people in American who honestly believed they lived in the most free and democratic country in the world, who are now beginning to see they forfeited their freedoms a long time ago in exchange for comfort, convenience, entertainment and cheap Chinese products.
I hope for their sake and the futures of their children that the issues and realizations now facing the United States can peaceably be rectified.
Death of Democracy in The United States
- Audio Video @ https://rumble.com/vcvubx-death-of-de...
- Podcast @ https://soundcloud.com/artfulgypzy/de...
Related Links
- Capitol Hill Riots January 6th @ https://rumble.com/vcizya-capitol-hil...
- Capitol Hill & The Broken Global Governance System @ https://rumble.com/vclcf4-cops-helpin...
Orlando "Andy" Wilson
Investigator & Writer etc.
@pcmedge
@artfulgypzy
Risks Incorporated Links
Tactical Training Dates: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/ta...
Online Security Management Courses: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/on...
Books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Orlando-Wilson...
Risks Inc. was formed in 2003 and provides counter terrorism, kidnap ransom services, corporate investigation, tactical firearms training, close protection, bodyguard training and services in US, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Our management, instructors and operators have many years’ diverse experience in the international defense, intelligence, and security industries. We provide innovative close protection, tactical and security management training for civilian, NGO and Government clients. Our wealth of operational experience enables us to provide unparalleled VIP security and travel services, that ensures our clients protection with a five-star standard of service. Risks Inc.’s goal is to provide our clients with finest corporate intelligence, tactical training, close protection and security services, while installing in them the confidence, positive mindset foresight and skills to live secure and productive lives.
We have training locations in Miami, Florida in the US, Greece and Serbia in Europe and in Iraqi Kurdistan. Our personal are available to travel and have experience of providing tactical training, security and intelligence services throughout Latin America, Europe, Africa and MENA.
Orlando Wilson
Risks Incorporated
Risks Incorporated: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
"Stay low and keep moving"
Athens, Cannes, Caracas, Belgrade, London, Mexico City, Miami, Sulaymaniyah, Victoria
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