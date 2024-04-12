The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Counterpunch

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'.
As the great philosopher Rocky Balboa once said, paraphrasing: "Life is about how many times you can get hit, get up and keep moving forward."
He went on to say that is how winning is done.
Our Strength and Shield
From Intouch Ministries
Get daily devotions and more with the app:
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm
God will provide all you need for living peacefully in the chaos life can produce.
2 Samuel 22:3-7
Life can certainly throw punches, can’t it? Relationships, finances, work pressures, and loneliness—just to name a few—sometimes leave us feeling too weak to keep going. Even if our beliefs are deeply anchored in Christ, all the chaos of life can seem overwhelming. But just like a conductor whose raised arms quiet a stage full of musicians, God calms the raging storm and causes the winds to be still. He remains steady in the storm—our peace amidst the noise.
Music video credit:
Between Thieves - The Spring
Put Between Thieves on your playlist
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3VXie8W
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3PUJzos
Jack H
@JasonWestenra
https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWestenra
4 hours of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth
Daily on US Sports Radio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.