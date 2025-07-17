Trump SLAPS MAGA IN THE FACE, With Epstein “HOAX” Calling Them “WEAKLINGS” Who Fell For “BULLSH#T”!!

Donald Trump just slapped his entire base in the face by calling them “weaklings” for continuing to bring up and look into what he now calls the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” claiming that his supporters have “bought into this “bullshit,” hook, line, and sinker”.

In this video Dan Dicks covers the latest Jeffrey Epstein news that is not about to go away anytime soon no matter how bad Trump, who is obviously compromised, wants!

Help SAVE PRESS FOR TRUTH ➜ https://www.givesendgo.com/SavePressForTruth

Other Ways To DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

Mirrored - Press For Truth

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/







