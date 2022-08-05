ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Friday 8/5/22 • ALEX & ROBERT BARNES DISCUSS ALEX'S TRIAL & VERDICT • Infowars

THE WHOLE WORLD IS WAKING UP AND LAUGHING AT GLOBALIST STOOGES! WHAT WILL THEY DO NEXT?Today’s broadcast is LOADED with exclusive analysis and special guests including Mike Adams who will be interviewing Chilean-American novelist, film director & financial blogger Gonzalo Lira, AKA “Coach Red Pill” who will provide his groundbreaking testimony about his journey in Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Learn why the West is committing suicide & how we can STOP IT! Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes also arrives to break new intel on America's legal landscape!

Also, Alex Jones interviews Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne who will discuss the church’s fight against biometric tyranny! And, be sure to pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available! Link in this article!

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