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Retro Games | JET PAC | ZX Spectrum | 1983
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In this video we revisit Jet Pac on the ZX Spectrum which was released on the ZX Spectrum in 1983. This was one of the very first games I played on a home computer back in the 1980s.
ORIGINAL CASSETTE INLAY INSTRUCTIONS:
JET PAC
The 'Acme Interstellar Transport Company' is delivering spaceship
kits to various planets in the solar system throughout the Galaxy;
and as chief test pilot, all you have to do is assemble the Rockets,
and thrust on to your next destination.
As you don't often get the chance of a free trip across the Galaxy,
this is a great opportunity to get rich! Stop off on several planets
on your journey, collect the odd sack of precious gems, elements or
gold, and take them back with you.
Sounds simple doesn't it!
But before you make yourself the richest person in the whole Universe,
remember to refuel your Spaceship - with 6 fuel pods - every time you
land on a planet. Any other goodies you collect are yours to keep.
Upon landing, you will find yourself equipped with the very latest
Hydrovac Jet Pac, which can automatically air lift almost any rocket
stage, fuel pod or valuables that you care to land upon, and release
them over the rocket ship base. Don't forget your mega-
powerful, Quad Photon Laser Phasers can blast any nasty, mean aliens
who might object to your visit.
JET PAC LOADING INSTRUCTIONS
1. Connect the EAR socket on your Spectrum to the EAR socket on your
recorder and ensure the MIC lead is disconnected.
2. Place the cassette tape in the recorder with the labelled side
uppermost and rewind to the beginning.
3. Type either LOAD "JETPAC" or LOAD "" and then press the ENTER key.
NOTE: Do not leave a space between the quotation marks. LOAD is
obtained by pressing the SYMBOL SHIFT and the P keys together.
4. Press PLAY on the cassette recorder.
5. JET PAC will now load automatically and a message will appear on
the screen after several seconds. If loading is unsuccessful, rewind
the cassette, adjust the VOLUME control on the recorder and try again.
NOTE: Full loading instructions can be found in your Spectrum manual.
6. PLAY THE GAME
For better sound effects you can increase the volume by connecting the
MIC socket on your Spectrum to the MIC socket on your recorder.
Disconnect the EAR lead, remove the cassette tape from the recorder and
press PLAY button, the sound may be amplified through the loudspeaker
of the recorder.
Controlling your Jet Man
Your Jet Man is fully controllable using the keyboard.
Keyboard Controls
FLY OR WALK LEFT:
Z X B M keys
FLY OR WALK RIGHT:
X V N SYMBOL SHIFT keys
FIRE: any key on the second row
(A S D F etc.)
Rapid laser fire may be obtained by continuous hold of the fire key.
THRUST: any key on the numbers row can be used to hover Jet Man whilst
in flight without the need for thrust (1 2 3 4 etc.)
SCORE LINE
The Score Line displays:
One player and two player scores.
One player and two player lives left.
Highest score obtained.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, comment and subscribe!
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
ORIGINAL CASSETTE INLAY INSTRUCTIONS:
JET PAC
The 'Acme Interstellar Transport Company' is delivering spaceship
kits to various planets in the solar system throughout the Galaxy;
and as chief test pilot, all you have to do is assemble the Rockets,
and thrust on to your next destination.
As you don't often get the chance of a free trip across the Galaxy,
this is a great opportunity to get rich! Stop off on several planets
on your journey, collect the odd sack of precious gems, elements or
gold, and take them back with you.
Sounds simple doesn't it!
But before you make yourself the richest person in the whole Universe,
remember to refuel your Spaceship - with 6 fuel pods - every time you
land on a planet. Any other goodies you collect are yours to keep.
Upon landing, you will find yourself equipped with the very latest
Hydrovac Jet Pac, which can automatically air lift almost any rocket
stage, fuel pod or valuables that you care to land upon, and release
them over the rocket ship base. Don't forget your mega-
powerful, Quad Photon Laser Phasers can blast any nasty, mean aliens
who might object to your visit.
JET PAC LOADING INSTRUCTIONS
1. Connect the EAR socket on your Spectrum to the EAR socket on your
recorder and ensure the MIC lead is disconnected.
2. Place the cassette tape in the recorder with the labelled side
uppermost and rewind to the beginning.
3. Type either LOAD "JETPAC" or LOAD "" and then press the ENTER key.
NOTE: Do not leave a space between the quotation marks. LOAD is
obtained by pressing the SYMBOL SHIFT and the P keys together.
4. Press PLAY on the cassette recorder.
5. JET PAC will now load automatically and a message will appear on
the screen after several seconds. If loading is unsuccessful, rewind
the cassette, adjust the VOLUME control on the recorder and try again.
NOTE: Full loading instructions can be found in your Spectrum manual.
6. PLAY THE GAME
For better sound effects you can increase the volume by connecting the
MIC socket on your Spectrum to the MIC socket on your recorder.
Disconnect the EAR lead, remove the cassette tape from the recorder and
press PLAY button, the sound may be amplified through the loudspeaker
of the recorder.
Controlling your Jet Man
Your Jet Man is fully controllable using the keyboard.
Keyboard Controls
FLY OR WALK LEFT:
Z X B M keys
FLY OR WALK RIGHT:
X V N SYMBOL SHIFT keys
FIRE: any key on the second row
(A S D F etc.)
Rapid laser fire may be obtained by continuous hold of the fire key.
THRUST: any key on the numbers row can be used to hover Jet Man whilst
in flight without the need for thrust (1 2 3 4 etc.)
SCORE LINE
The Score Line displays:
One player and two player scores.
One player and two player lives left.
Highest score obtained.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, comment and subscribe!
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
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