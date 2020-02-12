© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Most Famous Bible Verse
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • February 12, 2020
John 3:16 from John's Gospel is almost universally regarded as the formula for how to inherit eternal life. However a deception in the Church has led people to consistently and almost universally misread this verse. Do you really believe in Jesus Christ? What, exactly, does that mean? This video may give you a whole new understanding, based on this most famous Bible verse, of what the conditions are for inheriting eternal life.
This is video #7 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com
- "Far and Wide"
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org
-"Camp Worship" by Paul M. Walsh (https://goo.gl/ABR7iR) CC BY
https://www.flickr.com/
-"Christ as Judge" by Waiting for the Word (https://goo.gl/eL9mLp) CC BY 2.0
-"Jesus_teaching_prayer" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/AL8bzx) CC BY 2.0
-"Jesus ascension to Heaven 39" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/v0XptE) CC BY 2.0
-"Congregation" by Ian Buck (https://goo.gl/HvrIHz) CC BY 2.0
-"The Promise of The Holy Spirit" by Waiting For The Word (Bernard Plockhorst)(https://goo.gl/yab1eF) CC BY 2.0
-"The Last Supper 28" by Waiting For the Word (https://goo.gl/50Aj3H) CC BY 2
-"Cloud 9" by Matthew (https://goo.gl/1WV07z) CC BY 2.0
-"Jesus Ascension to Heaven 69" by Waiting for the Word (https://goo.gl/8uqhiN) CC BY 2.0
- "Billy Graham" by Richard Bromley (https://goo.gl/09Jq0C) CC BY 2.0
-"Believers Voice of Victory Television" by Daniel Lobo (https://goo.gl/jgKw6b) CC BY 2.0
http://www.youtube.com/
-"sermon on the mount treasures in heaven 720p eng" by Wendy Leversee (https://goo.gl/QN4Dxt) CC BY
-"Magnificent Prophetic Praise and Worship Session at ECG Sunday Service, Prophet Bushiri" by ECG Prophetic TV (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5CRJ...) CC BY
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
SFX: https://freesound.org
-"Bells and Whistles - Slide Whistle down" by FreqMan (https://goo.gl/2p9nKm) CC BY 3
-"record sounds - record scratch" by luffy (https://goo.gl/QDFnkl) CC BY 3.0
This is video #7 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com
- "Far and Wide"
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org
-"Camp Worship" by Paul M. Walsh (https://goo.gl/ABR7iR) CC BY
https://www.flickr.com/
-"Christ as Judge" by Waiting for the Word (https://goo.gl/eL9mLp) CC BY 2.0
-"Jesus_teaching_prayer" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/AL8bzx) CC BY 2.0
-"Jesus ascension to Heaven 39" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/v0XptE) CC BY 2.0
-"Congregation" by Ian Buck (https://goo.gl/HvrIHz) CC BY 2.0
-"The Promise of The Holy Spirit" by Waiting For The Word (Bernard Plockhorst)(https://goo.gl/yab1eF) CC BY 2.0
-"The Last Supper 28" by Waiting For the Word (https://goo.gl/50Aj3H) CC BY 2
-"Cloud 9" by Matthew (https://goo.gl/1WV07z) CC BY 2.0
-"Jesus Ascension to Heaven 69" by Waiting for the Word (https://goo.gl/8uqhiN) CC BY 2.0
- "Billy Graham" by Richard Bromley (https://goo.gl/09Jq0C) CC BY 2.0
-"Believers Voice of Victory Television" by Daniel Lobo (https://goo.gl/jgKw6b) CC BY 2.0
http://www.youtube.com/
-"sermon on the mount treasures in heaven 720p eng" by Wendy Leversee (https://goo.gl/QN4Dxt) CC BY
-"Magnificent Prophetic Praise and Worship Session at ECG Sunday Service, Prophet Bushiri" by ECG Prophetic TV (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5CRJ...) CC BY
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
SFX: https://freesound.org
-"Bells and Whistles - Slide Whistle down" by FreqMan (https://goo.gl/2p9nKm) CC BY 3
-"record sounds - record scratch" by luffy (https://goo.gl/QDFnkl) CC BY 3.0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.