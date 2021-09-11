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Serving and Saving Lives - Honoring the fallen soldiers of 9/11 | The Untold Story
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40 views • September 11, 2021
Martha sits down with CEO and founder of Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation Frank Siller who tells his late brother's story of courage and selflessness as an FDNY firefighter on the day of the 9/11 terror attacks.
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