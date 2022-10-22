Yahushaman Calls upon the Slumbering Prophets of Yah to Prophecy the Will of Yah to the Angels and the Principalities and Powers.



This video was uploaded to Tic Tok and was viewed over 300 times in a few hours before Tik Toc turned off the view counter.



The devil hates the truth and knows the power of the Prophets to proclaim the Will of Yah into our spiritual atmosphere, undoing the strong delusion of the Ha Shatan, thereby tearing down their strongholds, and creating the future in accordance to the will of Yah.

