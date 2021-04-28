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Joe Rogan Is Right: Science Shows Young People Have Mild COVID Symptoms, But Violent Adverse Reactions to Covid-19 GMO Injections
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260 views • April 28, 2021
Podcasters debate whether young people and children should get the COVID-19 vaccine.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60898d6d8c2e2712c236370e
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60898d6d8c2e2712c236370e
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