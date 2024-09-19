BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
North Gaza Current Situation Sept 2024
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
27 views • 7 months ago

North Gaza Current Situation Sept 2024

عائلة ابو حمزة@Abu_hamza_R

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxaZRZwmyRk


جوله بشوارع مدينة الذهب الأحمر شمال قطاع غزة

Sept 11 2024

A tour of the streets of the Red Gold City in the northern Gaza Strip


ابو حمزة الشوربجي@Ahmadsjr

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Pjkoo5y9ks&t

Sept 11 2024

مبادرة توزيع معجنات في شمال غزة مخيم جباليا بنفقة محمد سلام محمد رضا بارك الله فيه


An initiative to distribute pastries in northern Gaza, Jabalia Camp, at the expense of Muhammad Salam Muhammad Reda, may God bless him


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjM2Oya_iBg

Sept 16 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esC5clodjVo

Sept 19 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDoG9fH62wo&t

الشيف تهاني قاعود

@tuhani-50

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDoG9fH62wo&t

Sept 13 2024

 🇵🇸 بتبرع كريم من الأخت كريمة صدقة جارية عن روح امها وصلاح🤲 شكراً المغرب

With a generous donation from sister Karima, ongoing charity for the soul of her mother and Salah 🤲 Thank you Morocco





israelpalestinegenocidegazamilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarpalestinewarisraelhamaswar
