RFK Jr. Reform, John Bush, Live Free Academy, Alan Dershowitz, Founding Fathers and One Jewish Mother, MAHA vs EPA - The RSB Show 7-17-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: RFK Jr. Reform, John Bush, Live Free Academy, Jaborandi, MAHA vs EPA, Alan Dershowitz, Founding Fathers and One Jewish Mother, Avocado Oil Fraud, Solar Reflection Satellites, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/rfk-jr-reform-john-bush-jaborandi-pesticides-not-limited-alan-dershowitz-avocado-oil-fraud-solar-reflection-satellite-lauch-approval-and-more/