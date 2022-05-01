True the Vote: Insurgencies of the Rigged 2020 Election | 2000 Mules Documentary

True the Vote: Insurgencies of the Rigged 2020 Election

“2000 Mules” is a documentary film created by Dinesh D’Souza. The film exposes True the Vote’s video evidence of a coordinated, funded, illegal ballot trafficking network across critical swing states during the 2020 election.



Catherine Englebrecht appeared on The War Room with Steve Bannon {Direct Rumble Link} to outline the evidence of election fraud that took place in 2020 through the use of ballot harvesting and ballot mules. The receipts Englebrecht and True The Vote have gathered are the primary evidence in an explosive documentary that is going to be released shortly called “2000 Mules.”



The 2020 vote in key county precincts was manipulated by illegal and fraudulent ballot harvesting. Wayne county, Michigan; Philadelphia county, Pennsylvania; Maricopa county, Arizona; Clark county, Nevada; Dane county, Wisconsin; and Fulton county, Georgia. True the Vote has the documentary evidence, and video from the drop boxes, outlining how the ballot harvesting took place. However, corrupt local and state officials have refused to investigate the evidence because the political scandal is extreme in consequence.



All the unconstitutional activity the U.S. government is doing now, from issues around censorship, to the J6 committee objective and the control of information, to the border crisis and events in Ukraine, are essentially downstream consequences from a stolen 2020 election.



EXAMPLE: Motor-voter registration (including the issuance of drivers’ licenses to illegal aliens) is used to manipulate the voter roles…. that fraudulent registration creates ballots….. those ballots are then used by political activists to generate votes…. those votes are not from the illegal voter, they are from political groups who then drop them in ballot boxes or voting precincts. In many cases illegal aliens are not physically doing the illegal voting, the ballot is cast by political activists using the identity of the alien registration. Everything starts with corrupted voter roles.