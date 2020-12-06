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Fake News by Shills & Pimps
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41 views • December 06, 2020
Fake News by Shills & Pimps
Based on:
Lets Dance
Artist: David Bowie
Licensed to YouTube by
Warner Chappell, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, LatinAutorPerf, Sony ATV Publishing, ASCAP, and 7 Music Rights Societies
Instrumental by Jacob (Youtube)
#CNNRAW 9-11-20
Project Veritas
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
Based on:
Lets Dance
Artist: David Bowie
Licensed to YouTube by
Warner Chappell, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, LatinAutorPerf, Sony ATV Publishing, ASCAP, and 7 Music Rights Societies
Instrumental by Jacob (Youtube)
#CNNRAW 9-11-20
Project Veritas
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
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