Jeffrey Prather interviewed by Mike Adams

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Interviewed by Mike Adams, Jeffrey Prather said it’s important to have guiding principles in life to guide you and keep you straight. His guiding principles, he said, are always at the heart of everything he’s teaching. Adams added that those guiding principles have to be the foundation of your actions. According to Adams, it was easy to fall into traps or temptations if you are not a principled man.
Prather proceeded to talk about freedom. He said America leads the world in freedom and if America falls, the world falls. America may be losing right now in the battle for freedom, but Prather’s still confident that America will win in the end. Tyrants always fall and tyrannies always fail.
Adams pointed out that government and corporations, Big Tech in particular, have merged in their desire to control and oppress the people. Prather said there’s an information influence operation going on in the battle for freedom. But the good news, he said, is that the key terrain in an information influence operation is human. The enemies do not hold the key terrain, Prather said.
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